The United States is dropping its 10% tariffs on certain Canadian aluminum imports, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced on Tuesday.

The move came on the same day that Canada planned to announce a slate of countermeasures in response to the tariffs. President Donald Trump reimposed tariffs on Canadian aluminum on Aug. 6.

This is a developing story. Check back at FreightWaves.com for further updates.

