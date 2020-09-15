Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why T-Mobile's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2020 2:22pm   Comments
Share:
Why T-Mobile's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company signed a multi-year tower deal with American Tower.

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, creating T-Mobile US. Following the merger, the firm provided nationwide service in major markets but spottier coverage elsewhere.

T-Mobile is the third-largest carrier in the U.S., trailing AT&T and Verizon, though it will roughly match AT&T's size with the acquisition of Sprint.

T-Mobile shares were trading up 2.94% at $115.57 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $119.20 and a 52-week low of $63.50.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMUS)

Things Look Less Dim for Verizon Communications After Acquisition
Analyzing T-Mobile US's Unusual Options Activity
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 4: Stryker, PPG And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
'Fast Money' Traders Give Their Opinion On AT&T
4 Earnings Highlights From Companies On OTC Markets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com