Would You Like Some Wine With Your Taco Bell Combo?
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2020 1:26pm   Comments
What pairs better with a Taco Bell combo? A refreshing PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) beverage of your choice or a fine bottle of wine? Canadian diners will soon have the opportunity to find out for themselves.

What Happened: The Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) unit announced Monday the launch of a limited-edition Jalapeño Noir wine at select locations in Toronto and Hamilton via Uber Eats or through tacobell.ca. The company, presumably an in-house sommelier, highly recommends pairing the bottle of red wine with its new Toasted Cheesy Chalupa.

The Chalupa, available only in Canada, includes six-month aged sharp cheddar cheese toasted onto a chalupa shell and filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and reduced fat sour cream.

"The rich taste and crunchy texture of the beloved Toasted Cheesy Chalupa complements notes of wild strawberry, cherry and beetroot in this silky limited-edition red wine," the company said in the press release.

Why It's Important: Yum Brands' continues to introduce fun ways to connect with consumers as the fast food and delivery battles continue to wage on.

Previous innovative marketing initiatives include a KFC-scented candle in time for the winter holidays and KFC-themed Crocs shoes.

American wine aficionados may soon be able to sample a bottle of Taco Bell's finest wine. A company spokesperson fell short of confirming the availability of the wine outside of Canada with QSR Web, but teased "You'll be hearing from me once more this week."

