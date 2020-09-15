42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares jumped 187.6% to $1.09 after the company reported the acquisition of Anelixis Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a next generation anti-CD40 Ligand antibody as a potential treatment for organ and cellular transplantation, autoimmune diseasesand neurodegenerative diseases.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares climbed 76.4% to $3.7218 after the company announced positive top-line results from its registrational Phase 3 clinical trial, dubbed Marigold, evaluating the use of oral ganaxolone in children and young adults with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, a rare, genetic epilepsy with refractory seizures.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 32.8% to $3.24 after the company said the FDA has granted fast track designation for its lead investigational drug, Rhenium NanoLiposomes, for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) jumped 29.5% to $0.4889 after the company announced that together with General Dynamics Information Technology it was awarded a contract task order by the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
- RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) jumped 20.4% to $1.4085 after the company entered a definitive agreement to sell DLS Worldwide Logistics business to TFI International for $225 million in cash.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) climbed 19.9% to $3.14 after the company reported continued positive data from an ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial with AB-729. The new data demonstrates that in chronic HBV subjects, a single subcutaneous injection of 90 mg of AB-729 resulted in a mean HBsAg reduction of 1.23 log10 IU/mL at week 12.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 18.9% to $13.46.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares surged 17.6% to $3.4915 after climbing 46% on Monday.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) shares rose 17.4% to $4.73 after the company raised its EBITDA guidance.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) gained 17.1% to $7.38. Bellicum recently reported inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rule 5635(c)(4).
- Social Capital Hedosophia Hldgs II Corp (NYSE: IPOB) surged 16.8% to $15.24. Opendoor announced plans to become publicly-traded via merger with Social Capital Hedosophia.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) surged 16.8% to $0.3739 after the company filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares jumped 16% to $4.58 after gaining over 9% on Monday. Biocept recently entered into a in-network provider agreement with Health Net Federal Services extending coverage for its liquid biopsy oncology platform to TRICARE West region network.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 15.4% to $10.21. Jounce Therapeutics and Gilead recently announced an exclusive license agreement for the JTX-1811 program.
- Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) climbed 15.2% to $6.59 after the company announced the completion of the FDA pre-IND meeting for Itolizumab.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) shares gained 14.9% to $20.40 after the company reported $2.5 billion in originations volume in August.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) climbed 14.4% to $3.75. With interim results from a pivotal clinical trial of its lead PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor incoming, biotech firm Checkpoint Therapeutics is poised to deliver an important update on the drug’s efficacy and tolerability in its initial indication as a potential treatment for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) at this week’s European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) surged 12.9% to $11.20 after Lake Street Initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $16 per share.
- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) gained 12.5% to $15.81. Jefferies initiated coverage on Profound Medical with a Buy rating.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 11.9% to $2.25. Idera Pharmaceuticals will present tilsotolimod data at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares surged 10.8% to $5.35 after surging around 17% on Monday.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares gained 9.8% to $5.25 after gaining over 5% on Monday. ARCA biopharma, last month, posted a loss for its second quarter.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 9.3% to $8.62.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) gained 8.7% to $0.5111 after dropping around 17% on Monday. Hancock Jaffe, last month, announced one year follow-up data on two additional VenoValve patients.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) rose 8.4% to $12.93 after the company announced it has agreed to amend certain terms of its binding 50/50 combination agreement with Peugeot S.A. to create Stellantis.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) gained 8% to $0.2897 after the company announced a restructuring support agreement to eliminate $390 million in debt obligation and preferred equity interests.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) rose 5.6% to $1.2667. Cellectar recently reported data on CLR 131 Phase 2 CLOVER-1 study in triple class refractory multiple myeloma patients.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) rose 5.3% to $296.77 after the company raised its guidance for 2021 and 2022 and extended its longer-term growth forecast to 2023. The company’s board also approved a four-for-one stock split. Wells Fargo also upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rose 4.3% to $437.80 in anticipation of the company's Battery day event next week. Additionally, the company reported an increase in car registrations for the month of August compared to July.
Losers
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares dipped 27.2% to $3.69 after the company swung to a net loss for the second quarter and announced exploration of strategic alternatives.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares fell 22.6% to $38.10 after Citron Research issued bearish commentary on the stock, including a $0 price target.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 14.5% to $6.66 after jumping around 47% on Monday. Vaxart recently announced its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate induces potent systemic and mucosal immune response in preclinical studies.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 14.1% to $6.66. Cassava Sciences shares surged 133% on Monday after the company announced results for a Phase 2b clinical study of Sumifilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease showed statistically significant improvements in biomarkers compared to placebo.
- Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 13% to $0.8178 after the company announced the appointment of Lee Rauch, currently serving as chief operating officer, as CEO following the resignation of William Marshall, who has also resigned from the board.The company also said following a comprehensive review of its R&D pipeline that it has decided to prioritize its resources toward advancing the development of its lead compound MRG-229 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) fell 8.6% to $13.34 after declining 12% on Monday. AudioEye, last month, priced its 411,513 share common stock offering at $17.75 per share.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares declined 8% to $22.25. Mersana Therapeutics shares surged 30% on Monday after peer company Immunomedics, who also works to treat cancer, was acquired by Gilead.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) fell 7.4% to $16.53 after the company reported it sees a preliminary Q3 GAAP net loss of $2.9 billion and disclosed a $1 billion common stock offering.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares dropped 7% to $4.55 after climbing over 18% on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals recently announced additional $5 million private placement.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 6.7% to $33.38. After Monday's closing bell, Bloomberg reported the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is examining Nikola"to assess the merits of a short-seller's allegations that the electric-truck maker deceived investors about its business prospects, according to people familiar with the matter."
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) dropped 6% to $6.11. Eastman Kodak is facing an inquiry from the United States International Development Finance Corp, the federal agency that planned to extend it a $765 million loan to manufacture drug ingredients, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 5.8% to $1.14 after surging 11% on Monday.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) fell 3.2% to $16.83 after the company announced secondary offering of 10 million shares. Forterra also reported voluntary prepayment of term loan.
