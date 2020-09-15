Why Nano X Imaging Is Trading Lower Today

Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares were trading lower on Tuesday after Citron Research issued bearish commentary on the stock, including a price target of zero.

Nano X Imaging is engaged in the business of manufacturing medical imaging systems. It offers the Nanox System, which is a combination of hardware and software.

Nano X shares were trading down 24.44% at $37.18 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.67 and a 52-week low of $20.26.