Why Nano X Imaging Is Trading Lower Today
Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares were trading lower on Tuesday after Citron Research issued bearish commentary on the stock, including a price target of zero.
Nano X Imaging is engaged in the business of manufacturing medical imaging systems. It offers the Nanox System, which is a combination of hardware and software.
Nano X shares were trading down 24.44% at $37.18 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.67 and a 52-week low of $20.26.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Citron Research why it's movingNews Short Sellers Movers Trading Ideas