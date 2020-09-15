Why Amyris Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its Reb M Neutral Sweetener has received approval for use in food by Health Canada.

Amyris is an industrial biotechnology company. It is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, and sales of products in a variety of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances, solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, health care products and fuels.

The business operations are spread across the world, with the majority of the revenue generated in the United States. The company generates revenue from the sale of renewable products, licenses of and royalties from intellectual property, and grants and collaborative research and development services.

Amyris shares were trading up 9.3% to $2.64 at last check Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.07 and a 52-week low of $1.40.