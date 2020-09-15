Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Amyris Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2020 10:55am   Comments
Share:

Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its Reb M Neutral Sweetener has received approval for use in food by Health Canada.

Amyris is an industrial biotechnology company. It is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, and sales of products in a variety of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances, solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, health care products and fuels.

The business operations are spread across the world, with the majority of the revenue generated in the United States. The company generates revenue from the sale of renewable products, licenses of and royalties from intellectual property, and grants and collaborative research and development services.

Amyris shares were trading up 9.3% to $2.64 at last check Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.07 and a 52-week low of $1.40.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRS)

56 Biggest Movers From Friday
Amyris Denies 'Patent Infringement' Allegations On Heels Of $881M Lavvan Lawsuit
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; A-Mark Precious Metals Shares Spike Higher
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Zumiez Surges After Q2 Results; Amyris Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Gain; Kroger Beats Q2 Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com