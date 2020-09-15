Market Overview

What Does Apple's Debt Look Like?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2020
Over the past three months, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose by 34.19%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Apple has.

Apple's Debt

Based on Apple’s financial statement as of July 31, 2020, long-term debt is at $94.05 billion and current debt is at $18.68 billion, amounting to $112.72 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $33.38 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $79.34 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Apple’s $317.34 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.36. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Shareholders Look At Debt?

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

