32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) rose 158.3% to $0.9790 in pre-market trading after the company reported the purchase of Anelixis Therapeutics.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 60.2% to $3.38 in pre-market trading after the company announced Ganaxolone achieved its primary endpoint in Phase 3 trial for CDKL5 deficiency disorder and was generally well-tolerated.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) rose 38% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced a restructuring support agreement to eliminate $390 million in debt obligation and preferred equity interests.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) rose 23.4% to $0.3948 in pre-market trading after the company filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares rose 17.4% to $5.61 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday. ARCA biopharma, last month, posted a loss for its second quarter.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 13.8% to $0.87 in pre-market trading after gaining around 11% on Monday.
- América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) rose 9.9% to $14.83 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Monday. Verizon announced plans to acquire America Movil’s Tracfone for up to $6.9 billion.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 9.3% to $8.62 in pre-market trading.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 8.8% to $6.73 in pre-market trading.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) rose 8.7% to $12.97 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has agreed to amend certain terms of its binding 50/50 combination agreement with Peugeot S.A. to create Stellantis.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 8.4% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after climbing around 10% on Monday. The FDA, last month, informed the company that it needs additional time to complete its review of TLANDO's new drug application.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) rose 8.3% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Cellectar recently reported data on CLR 131 Phase 2 CLOVER-1 study in triple class refractory multiple myeloma patients.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) rose 8.1% to $9.24 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 7.7% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after the company signed an equity acquisition frame agreement with Benma (Shenzhen) Industrial Co.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) rose 7.1% to $184.00 in pre-market trading. SVB Leerink maintained Seattle Genetics with an Outperform and raised the price target from $173 to $185. Seattle Genetics shares climbed 15% on Monday after the company announced it would collaborate with pharmaceutical giant Merck on two Oncology drugs and that Merck would invest $1 billion in the company.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) rose 7% to $0.4598 in pre-market trading. Seanergy Maritime, last week, announced open-market stock purchase plan by the CEO of 500,000 common shares.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) rose 6.7% to $38.54 in pre-market trading after the company raised its FY21 EBITDA guidance.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) rose 6.5% to $10.86 in pre-market trading. MKM Partners, on Monday, upgrades Murphy Oil to Buy.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) rose 6.5% to $300.10 in pre-market trading after the company raised its guidance for 2021 and 2022 and extended its longer-term growth forecast to 2023. The company’s board also approved a four-for-one stock split.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 5.7% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after surging 11% on Monday.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) rose 5% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rose 4% to $436.20 in pre-market trading in anticipation of the company's Battery day event next week. Additionally, the company reported an increase in car registrations for the month of August compared to July.
Losers
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) fell 37% to $6.89 in pre-market trading. Qurate Retail reported upbeat quarterly results last month.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) fell 8.8% to $16.06 in pre-market trading.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 6.6% to $7.24 in pre-market trading. Cassava Sciences shares surged 133% on Monday after the company announced results for a Phase 2b clinical study of Sumifilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease showed statistically significant improvements in biomarkers compared to placebo.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 6.4% to $0.4401 in pre-market trading after dropping around 17% on Monday. Hancock Jaffe, last month, announced one year follow-up data on two additional VenoValve patients.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) shares fell 6.4% to $377.90 in pre-market trading after rising over 3% on Monday.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 6% to $33.67 in pre-market trading. After Monday's closing bell, Bloomberg reported the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is examining Nikola"to assess the merits of a short-seller's allegations that the electric-truck maker deceived investors about its business prospects, according to people familiar with the matter."
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) fell 5.1% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced secondary offering of 10 million shares. Forterra also reported voluntary prepayment of term loan.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 5.1% to $7.38 in pre-market trading after jumping around 47% on Monday. Vaxart recently announced its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate induces potent systemic and mucosal immune response in preclinical studies.
- PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD) shares fell 4.6% to $32.26 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 38 million share secondary common stock offering.
- Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 3.2% to $0.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported the resignation of its President and CEO, William Marshall. miRagen also announced plans to review strategic alternatives.
