80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares surged 133.4% to close at $7.75 on Monday after the company announced results for a Phase 2b clinical study of Sumifilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease showed statistically significant improvements in biomarkers compared to placebo.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares jumped 98% to close at $83.65 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced plans to acquire Immunomedics in a deal at $21 billion.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged 46.8% to close at $7.78 after surging around 11% on Friday. Vaxart recently announced its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate induces potent systemic and mucosal immune response in preclinical studies.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) climbed 46.3% to close at $2.97.
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) gained 39.3% to close at $26.43 after the company announced new institutional investors would take a stake in the company at $28 per share. Shares are being purchased from current shareholders.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) rose 37.5% to close at $0.6866 after the company announced it would avoid bankruptcy by receiving consent to conduct out of court financial restructuring.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) surged 29.6% to close at $24.17 after peer company Immunomedics, who also works to treat cancer, was acquired by Gilead.
- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) gained 25.6% to close at $5.06.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) jumped 24.9% to close at $2.66 after climbing 12% on Friday. Evogene, last week confirmed it has secured $10 million in financing through an investment offering.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares rose 22.6% to close at $8.09. NantKwest Affiliate Brink Biologics recently reported a license deal with Fresenius Kabi.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) rose 20.4% to close at $6.74.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) surged 19.4% to close at $2.59.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) gained 19.3% to close at $19.08. Bicycle Therapeutics announced that a poster describing the design of the ongoing Phase I/II trial of BT8009 will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) climbed 18.6% to close at $9.42. Adaptimmune, last month, highlighted presentation of Phase 1 trial data with ADP-A2AFP.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 18.6% to close at $7.71 as stocks across sectors rebounded following recent selloffs.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) surged 18.6% to close at $22.43 after the company presented results demonstrating sustained improvement in hearing loss patients treated with FX-322.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) shares climbed 18.4% to close at $10.82 after the company reported the resignation of Director and CEO due to personal reasons.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares surged 18.4% to close at $4.89. TRACON Pharmaceuticals recently announced additional $5 million private placement.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) gained 18.1% to close at $3.39. reported quarterly results last month.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) rose 18% to close at $28.23. XPEL, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) climbed 17.9% to close at $7.45 after the company secured exclusive license from Mayo Clinic for antibody-drug-nanoparticle albumin-bound immune complex platform.
- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) jumped 17.3% to close at $48.62 after the company and ESPN entered into a co-exclusive content integration agreement. DraftKings will become the exclusive daily fantasy sports provider with ESPN.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) jumped 16.7% to close at $4.83.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) rose 16.5% to close at $5.23. ClearPoint Neuro reported that Danilo D'Alessandro has been appointed as CFO.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) gained 16.3% to close at $8.15.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) jumped 16.2% to close at $75.73 after Needham initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $96 price target.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) gained 16.2% to close at $31.11. Applied Molecular Transport, last month, announced that first patient was dosed in Phase 2 study of oral AMT-101 in ulcerative colitis.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) climbed 16.1% to close at $4.33 after the company reported initiation of Phase III part of Phase II/III clinical trial with IFX-1 in severe COVID-19 induced pneumonia.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 15.9% to close at $7.00. The FDA, last month, approved Foundation Medicine's FoundationOne Liquid CDx, which can serve as a companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) rose 15.9% to close at $17.18.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) gained 15.8% to close at $5.51.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) surged 15.7% to close at $19.20. BMO Capital upgraded Andersons from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $20 to $24.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) rose 15.6% to close at $2.44. Venus Concept tweets 'Pave the way for high patient satisfaction by adding our IPL-based photorejuvenation treatments to your suite of services. Provide the safe, comfortable, and effective anti-aging solution patients are searching for!'
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) gained 15.4% to close at $7.86 in sympathy with the overall market amid a tech rebound and overall positive market sentiment as AstraZeneca's Phase coronavirus vaccine trial resumed.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) climbed 14.6% to close at $171.79 after the company announced it would collaborate with pharmaceutical giant Merck on two Oncology drugs and that Merck would invest $1 billion in the company.
- Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SPAQ) rose 14.6% to close at $17.39. Fisker Inc, an EV firm, is planning a merger deal with Spartan Energy next month.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) rose 13.6% to close at $35.16.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) surged 13.5% to close at $28.00 following a s17% surge on Friday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 13.5% to close at $6.91. Analysts at Jefferies upgraded GameStop from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $8, while Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $9 to $10.. GameStop, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) climbed 13.4% to close at $5.68. Valneva and Dynavax reported a commercial supply agreement for inactivated and adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) surged 12.7% to close at $2.40 in sympathy with the overall market on a tech rebound.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) rose 12.6% to close at $40.42. Forte Biosciences recently announced the full publication of Phase 1/2 data in Science Translational Medicine.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares gained 12.3% to close at $31.87 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $48 to $54.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 11.9% to close at $2.35. Evofem Biosciences shares tumbled around 23% on Friday after the company's CEO sold 122,500 shares at an average price of $3.26.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) jumped 11.8% to close at $3.32. Priority Technology recently announced it will sell its RentPayment Business to MRI Software.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) climbed 11.4% to close at $35.79 after declining over 14% on Friday. Nikola issued a statement in response to recent short report from Hindenburg.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) gained 10.4% to close at $35.46 as the sector rebounded following selloffs in recent sessions.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) rose 9.8% to close at $13.41. Huami recently named Leon Cheng Deng as CFO.
- Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) gained 9.5% to close at $83.27 after Tiktok US announced it would be acquired by Oracle. Tiktok is Fastly's largest customer.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) rose 9.4% to close at $3.95. Biocept recently entered into a in-network provider agreement with Health Net Federal Services extending coverage for its liquid biopsy oncology platform to TRICARE West region network.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) jumped 9% to close at $41.73 after peer company Immunomedics, who also works to treat cancer, was acquired by Gilead.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) rose 8.8% to close at $3.48 after the company appointed Mr. Shai Amsalem as its CFO, and Mr. Eran Shenar and Ms. Diana Elsztein -Dan as members of its board.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) rose 8.5% to close at $10.51.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) jumped 8.2% to close at $1.19 after the company reported unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares climbed 6.4% to close at $49.03 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $58 price target.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares rose 5.8% to close at $514.89 after the company announced plans to acquire British chipmaker Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund, in a deal valued at $40 billion.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 4.6% to close at $6.54 after the company announced $10 million in new orders since mid-July 2020.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares gained 4.4% to close at $5.20 after gaining over 6% on Friday. Enlivex, last month, announced allowance of new US patent covering allocetra immunotherapy.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares rose 4.3% to close at $59.46 amid news Bytedance has selected Oracle as its partner for the purchase of TikTok's US operations.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) rose 3.8% to close at $13.24 after the company announced it will acquire GuideVision.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 3.6% to close at $67.48 after the company asked the FDA for permission to expand its COVID-19 vaccine trial to 44,000 participants.
Losers
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares dipped 23.3% to close at $49.21 on Monday after climbing 33% on Friday. Nano X Imaging recently announced it has signed an agreement with SPI Medical for the deployment of 630 Nanox.ARC units in Mexico.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) dropped 16.6% to close at $0.47 after jumping around 38% on Friday. Hancock Jaffe, last month, announced one year follow-up data on two additional VenoValve patients.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares declined 12.9% to close at $2.51 after the company reported FQ1 results.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares fell 12.2% to close at $1.22 after gaining around 19% on Friday. Teligent, last month, reported a loss for its second quarter.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) declined 12.1% to close at $28.48 as a potential sell-off following the stock increasing roughly 45% in the last month.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) fell 11.9% to close at $14.60. AudioEye, last month, priced its 411,513 share common stock offering at $17.75 per share.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 10.5% to close at $5.29. JanOne recently confirmed stability data of JAN101 development batch.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) dropped 10.4% to close at $87.90. America's Car-Mart reported quarterly results last month.
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) shares tumbled 9.8% to close at $39.82 after multiple firms initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish rating.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL) shares fell 9.5% to close at $43.25. The team behind the successful Tortoise Acquisition brought its second SPAC to the public markets Friday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: SNPR) began trading Friday.
- IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) dipped 9.1% to close at $10.17.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares fell 8.9% to close at $7.99. Jefferies downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $21 to $10.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) shares tumbled 8.7% to close at $26.39. Graf Industrial recently agreed to merge with Velodyne.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) fell 8.7% to close at $2.62.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares declined 8.6% to close at $2.23 after the company reported a $5.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) dropped 8.3% to close at $1.10 after the FDA denied the company's new drug application to treat kidney failure.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares fell 7.5% to close at $12.68 as a potential sell-off following the stock increasing roughly 66% since last Tuesday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 6.8% to close at $0.3404 after declining 12% on Friday. Avinger, last month, priced 11.06 million share public offering of common stock at $0.47 per share.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) shares fell 6.2% to close at $7.51. JP Morgan, on Friday, initiated coverage on Par Pacific with an Underweight rating.
