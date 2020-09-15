Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to increase to 6.5 in September from previous reading of 3.7.
- Data on import and export prices for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts project import prices rising 0.5% last month, while export prices are likely to increase 0.4%.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for August will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Industrial production is expected to rise 1.2% in August.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
