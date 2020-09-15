Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Takes Advantage Of Pandemic To Score REI's Sprawling Seattle Area Headquarters
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2020 12:04am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Takes Advantage Of Pandemic To Score REI's Sprawling Seattle Area Headquarters

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has purchased Recreational Equipment Inc.’s newly-completed 400,000 square foot campus in Bellevue, Washington for $390 million, the two companies announced Monday.

What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led company bought the campus located on six acres of land. along with an undeveloped 2-acre portion of the property, REI said in a statement.

The outdoor gear retailer noted it will switch its own operations to span multiple locations instead of being limited to one location, and also increase reliance on remote work.

The property was never occupied by REI due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company cashed out as its employees took to working from home or from smaller offices in the area, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Three other Facebook buildings are adjacent to the property and are under development. 

Why It Matters: Facebook employs 5,000 local workers in dozens of locations in Seattle, Bellevue, and Redmond. Overall, the Seattle area is the social media company's second-largest hub after its headquarters at Menlo Park, California, the Seattle Times noted earlier.

“The company’s offices are still vitally important to help accommodate anticipated growth and meet the needs of our employees that need or prefer to work from campus,” a Facebook spokesperson told the Seattle Times.

Last month, the social media behemoth leased 730,000 square feet of office space at Vornado Realty Trust’s (NASDAQ: VNO) Penn District project in New York, in addition to the trust’s Hudson Yards property. 

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) also expanded its office spaces across six cities in the United States last month by adding 900,000 square feet. 

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 0.17% lower at $266.15 on Monday and gained 0.45% in the after-hours session.
Photo courtesy: CommunistSquared via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Google Launches Its Answer To TikTok: YouTube Shorts
Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya Plans SPACs From IPOA To IPOZ
3 Earnings Reports To Watch This Week
We The (Indebted) People
Push That Sale: How Cannabis Companies Can Reach More Customers
Apple Stopping People From Earning Money During Recession, Cryptocurrency Exchange Alleges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19 Mark ZuckerbergNews Events Tech Media Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com