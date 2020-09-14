Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The SEC Gets Involved With Nikola
Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
September 14, 2020 5:28pm   Comments
Share:
The SEC Gets Involved With Nikola

Nikola Corporation's (NASDAQ: NKLA) wild week has reached the ears of the SEC.

What Happened: After Monday's closing bell, Bloomberg reported the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is examining Nikola "to assess the merits of a short-seller's allegations that the electric-truck maker deceived investors about its business prospects, according to people familiar with the matter."

On Sept. 10, Hindenburg Research released a report accusing the company of being “an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies.”

Why It's Important: Nikola's stock has taken a big hit in recent trading sessions.

See Also: Nikola Short Sellers Pocket $51M On Hindenburg Sell-Off

“The remarkable thing about Nikola’s story is not that someone like [CEO] Trevor Milton exists, but that he has managed to parlay his stories and lies into deals with some of the best manufacturers and partners in the world by claiming to own vast proprietary technology and having successfully built revolutionary products that simply didn’t exist,” Hindenburg said.

Milton was quick to defend himself that day, tweeting, "I guess everything is fair game in war, even a hit job...This is all you got?"

Nikola issued a more detailed response on Monday morning, saying the short report "was designed to provide a false impression to investors and to negatively manipulate the market in order to financially benefit short sellers."

What's Next: Nikola fell about $20 a share last week. The stock bounced back in Monday's session, closing at $35.79, an 11.4% gain. Shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading at the time of publication.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKLA)

Nikola Rebuts Short Seller's Screed, Share Price Rebounds
3 Earnings Reports To Watch This Week
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Nikola
60 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Nikola Issues More Detailed Rebuttal To Short Seller, Leans On Partnerships
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Short Sellers SEC After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com