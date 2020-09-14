Market Overview

Why Citigroup's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 14, 2020 4:10pm   Comments
Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares are trading lower on Monday amid reports regulators are seeking to reprimand the company for failing to improve its risk systems.

Citigroup is a global financial services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions.

Citigroup's operations are organized into two primary segments, the global consumer banking segment, which provides basic branch banking around the world, and the institutional clients group, which provides large customers around the globe with investment banking, cash management, and other products and services.

Citigroup shares closed down 5.6% at $48.15 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $83.11 and a 52-week low of $32.

