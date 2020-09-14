Why DraftKings Is Trading Higher Today

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company and ESPN entered into a co-exclusive content integration agreement. DraftKings will become the exclusive daily fantasy sports provider with ESPN.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The firm provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities.

DraftKings shares closed up 17.2% at $48.62 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $49.31 and a 52-week low of $9.84.