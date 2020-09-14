Market Overview

Elon Musk Squashes Rumor About A Tesla Smartwatch

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 3:02pm   Comments
Earlier Monday morning, rumors came out that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was working with Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) on a Tesla-branded smartwatch. It looks like those rumors aren't true.

"Idahoreporter states that Tesla will be partnering with Huami to create the watch," according to CleanTechnica. "Huami Technology’s founder and CEO, Huang Wang, also shared the news via his Weibo account and stated that the official product release will be on September 15."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took Twitter to address the rumor.

Neuralink is one of Musk's other startup companies. Neuralink is a brain-machine interface aiming to integrate humans with artificial intelligence by surgically implanting processors into brains. The company has been developing a system of ultrathin electrodes that thread into the brain to read from or stimulate neurons.

Benzinga's Take: After Musk mentioned last month that Tesla owners could one day summon their cars telepathically, this response isn't too surprising. Huami shares were up 10% today on the collaboration news, and seem unaffected by this new information.

Elon Musk Unveils Neuralink's Brain Implant In Pigs: Expects To Cure Ailments

Munster Says Tesla Is Worth $500B-Plus In The Long Run

Photo Courtesy: Steve Jurvetson on Flickr.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

