Elon Musk Squashes Rumor About A Tesla Smartwatch

Earlier Monday morning, rumors came out that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was working with Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) on a Tesla-branded smartwatch. It looks like those rumors aren't true.

"Idahoreporter states that Tesla will be partnering with Huami to create the watch," according to CleanTechnica. "Huami Technology’s founder and CEO, Huang Wang, also shared the news via his Weibo account and stated that the official product release will be on September 15."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took Twitter to address the rumor.

Definitely not. Smartwatches & phones are yesterday’s technology, Neuralinks are the future. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2020

Neuralink is one of Musk's other startup companies. Neuralink is a brain-machine interface aiming to integrate humans with artificial intelligence by surgically implanting processors into brains. The company has been developing a system of ultrathin electrodes that thread into the brain to read from or stimulate neurons.

Benzinga's Take: After Musk mentioned last month that Tesla owners could one day summon their cars telepathically, this response isn't too surprising. Huami shares were up 10% today on the collaboration news, and seem unaffected by this new information.

