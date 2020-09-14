60 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares climbed 100.6% to $84.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced plans to acquire Immunomedics in a deal at $21 billion.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) jumped 75.9% to $5.84 after the company announced results for a Phase 2b clinical study of Sumifilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease showed statistically significant improvements in biomarkers compared to placebo.
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) climbed 45% to $27.50 after the company announced new institutional investors would take a stake in the company at $28 per share. Shares are being purchased from current shareholders.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 41.2% to $0.7049 after the company announced it would avoid bankruptcy by receiving consent to conduct out of court financial restructuring.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 23% to $6.52 after surging around 11% on Friday. Vaxart recently announced its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate induces potent systemic and mucosal immune response in preclinical studies.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) gained 19% to $2.51. Venus Concept tweets 'Pave the way for high patient satisfaction by adding our IPL-based photorejuvenation treatments to your suite of services. Provide the safe, comfortable, and effective anti-aging solution patients are searching for!'
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) gained 18.9% to $3.53. Priority Technology recently announced it will sell its RentPayment Business to MRI Software.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) jumped 17.6% to $21.93 after peer company Immunomedics, who also works to treat cancer, was acquired by Gilead.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares gained 17.4% to $7.75. NantKwest Affiliate Brink Biologics recently reported a license deal with Fresenius Kabi.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) jumped 16.8% to $8.19.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) gained 16.7% to $2.3699.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) shares rose 16.4% to $10.64 after the company reported the resignation of Director and CEO due to personal reasons.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 16.4% to $2.485 after climbing 12% on Friday. Evogene, last week confirmed it has secured $10 million in financing through an investment offering.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) surged 15.8% to $37.18 as the sector rebounded following selloffs in recent sessions.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) gained 15.6% to $41.50. Forte Biosciences recently announced the full publication of Phase 1/2 data in Science Translational Medicine.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) surged 15.5% to $2.4595 in sympathy with the overall market on a tech rebound.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) gained 15.1% to $9.14. Adaptimmune, last month, highlighted presentation of Phase 1 trial data with ADP-A2AFP.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) rose 15% to $14.04. Huami recently named Leon Cheng Deng as CFO.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) surged 15% to $43.99 after peer company Immunomedics, who also works to treat cancer, was acquired by Gilead.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) gained 14.8% to $6.43.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares jumped 14.3% to $32.43 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $48 to $54.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 13.9% to $35.24.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) jumped 12.5% to $18.67. BMO Capital upgraded Andersons from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $20 to $24.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 12.4% to $73.22 after Needham initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $96 price target.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) gained 12% to $10.85.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 9.8% to $5.50. Valneva and Dynavax reported a commercial supply agreement for inactivated and adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) gained 9.4% to $164.11 after the company announced it would collaborate with pharmaceutical giant Merck on two Oncology drugs and that Merck would invest $1 billion in the company.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) gained 9.1% to $1.7450 after Aegis Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6 per share.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 8.9% to $6.63. Analysts at Jefferies upgraded GameStop from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $8, while Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $9 to $10.. GameStop, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 8.8% to $34.94 after declining over 14% on Friday. Nikola issued a statement in response to recent short report from Hindenburg.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 8.6% to $2.28. Evofem Biosciences shares tumbled around 23% on Friday after the company's CEO sold 122,500 shares at an average price of $3.26.
- Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SPAQ) rose 8.6% to $16.47. Fisker Inc, an EV firm, is planning a merger deal with Spartan Energy next month.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) climbed 8% to $26.64 following a s17% surge on Friday.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) rose 7.8% to $3.4497 after the company appointed Mr. Shai Amsalem as its CFO, and Mr. Eran Shenar and Ms. Diana Elsztein -Dan as members of its board.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares rose 7.1% to $49.35 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $58 price target.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 7% to $6.76 after the company secured exclusive license from Mayo Clinic for antibody-drug-nanoparticle albumin-bound immune complex platform.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares rose 6.8% to $519.79 after the company announced plans to acquire British chipmaker Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund, in a deal valued at $40 billion.
- Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) gained 6.2% to $80.71 after Tiktok US announced it would be acquired by Oracle. Tiktok is Fastly's largest customer.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 5.9% to $68.94 after the company asked the FDA for permission to expand its COVID-19 vaccine trial to 44,000 participants.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) rose 5.8% to $3.82. Biocept recently entered into a in-network provider agreement with Health Net Federal Services extending coverage for its liquid biopsy oncology platform to TRICARE West region network.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares rose 5.7% to $60.25 amid news Bytedance has selected Oracle as its partner for the purchase of TikTok's US operations.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares gained 5% to $5.23 after gaining over 6% on Friday. Enlivex, last month, announced allowance of new US patent covering allocetra immunotherapy.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) rose 4.6% to $1.15 after the company reported unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) rose 3.6% to $13.23 after the company announced it will acquire GuideVision.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 3.5% to $6.47 after the company announced $10 million in new orders since mid-July 2020.
Losers
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares fell 13.9% to $55.26 after climbing 33% on Friday. Nano X Imaging recently announced it has signed an agreement with SPI Medical for the deployment of 630 Nanox.ARC units in Mexico.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares dipped 11.5% to $7.76. Jefferies downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $21 to $10.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 11.2% to $28.75 as a potential sell-off following the stock increasing roughly 45% in the last month.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 9.5% to $0.5101 after jumping around 38% on Friday. Hancock Jaffe, last month, announced one year follow-up data on two additional VenoValve patients.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares fell 13% to $1.21 after gaining around 19% on Friday. Teligent, last month, reported a loss for its second quarter.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) dropped 11.3% to $1.0650 after the FDA denied the company's new drug application to treat kidney failure.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares declined 10.9% to $12.22 as a potential sell-off following the stock increasing roughly 66% since last Tuesday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares dropped 9.5% to $2.10.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL) shares fell 9.4% to $43.31. The team behind the successful Tortoise Acquisition brought its second SPAC to the public markets Friday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: SNPR) began trading Friday.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares dipped 9% to $2.22 after the company reported a $5.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) shares fell 8.9% to $7.30. JP Morgan, on Friday, initiated coverage on Par Pacific with an Underweight rating.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 8.5% to $0.3342 after declining 12% on Friday. Avinger, last month, priced 11.06 million share public offering of common stock at $0.47 per share.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) dropped 8.1% to $90.10. America's Car-Mart reported quarterly results last month.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) shares tumbled 8% to $26.60. Graf Industrial recently agreed to merge with Velodyne.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) fell 5.7% to $0.5427 after declining over 11% on Friday. AIkido Pharma highlighted peer-reviewed publication of results from study of antiviral compounds licensed from the University Of Maryland.
