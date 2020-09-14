Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BP Calls Out Oil Demand Peak, OPEC Cuts 2021 Outlook
Mohit Manghnani  
 
September 14, 2020 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
BP Calls Out Oil Demand Peak, OPEC Cuts 2021 Outlook

BP plc (NYSE: BP) became the first major oil company to call out an oil demand peak in its energy outlook report on Monday.

The company said oil demand may not return to pre-coronavirus levels. This is a contrarian view, as most energy giants and OPEC ministers think oil consumption will see decades of growth, according to Bloomberg.

BP's 3 Oil Scenarios: BP's outlook considers three main scenarios: a rapid transition scenario, the net zero scenario and the business-as-usual scenario.

In the first two scenarios, oil demand falls due to COVID-19 and doesn't return to pre-coronavirus levels due to new policy measures that lead to a significant rise in carbon prices and shifts in societal behavior.

In the business-as-usual scenario, government policies, technology and social preferences continue to evolve as they have in the past. Under this scenario, the demand recovers but flatlines near 100 million bpd for the next 20 years.

Last year, BP's outlook considered a "more energy" scenario that projected oil demand growing steadily to 130 million bpd in the next 30 years. This scenario has been excluded in the current outlook.

"Demand for oil falls over the next 30 years. The scale and pace of this decline is driven by the increasing efficiency and electrification of road transportation," the report said. 

This also explains why CEO Bernard Looney said in August that he’d shrink oil and gas output by 40% over the next decade and spend about $5 billion a year to build one of the world’s largest renewable power businesses

Aligning with BP's call, OPEC has cut its 2021 oil demand estimate by 1.1 million bpd and downgraded its outlook for the global oil market a few days before the next OPEC meeting, according to Bloomberg. OPEC now sees 2021 demand of 96.9 million bpd.

Oil Price Action: Crude oil is trading down 0.7% to $37.08, a low seen in July.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP)

Analyzing BP's Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 17, 2020
Oil Giants Have Contrasting Approaches To The Crisis
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Shake Shack, Corning And More
Can Oil Giants Play The Long Game?
'A Long Way To Go': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg Oil OPECNews Commodities Global Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com