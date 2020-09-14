Market Overview

Insider Buys Anixa Biosciences Shares

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 11:43am   Comments
Shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) moved higher by 9.6% from the previous closing price. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Monday, September 14 showed that Titterton Lewis H Jr bought 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.08. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Anixa Biosciences to 1,020,326 shares.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a concious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.

 

Posted-In: Insider TradeNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

