Insider Sells Toll Brothers Shares

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 11:53am   Comments
Toll Robert I filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Monday, September 14. The insider sold 254,986 shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NASDAQ:TOL) at an average price of $44.23. After the transaction, the executive's stake in Toll Brothers Inc. moved to 500,000 shares. Shares of Toll Brothers fell by 0.7% from the previous closing price.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

 

