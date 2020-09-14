Market Overview

Insider Buys ADMA Biologics Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 11:56am
A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Monday, September 14 showed that Demski Martha J bought 2,200 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) at an average price of $2.29. The transaction moved the executive's stake in ADMA Biologics Inc. to 4,200 shares. ADMA Biologics was trading 0.5% higher from the previous closing price.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a concious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

 

