New From Beyond Meat: Plant-Based Beyond Meatballs
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 1:10pm   Comments
Plant-based food maker Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) announced Monday the launch of a new retail product line called Beyond Meatballs.

What Happened: Beyond Meat's new product consists of pre-seasoned plant-based meatballs with a signature blend of Italian spices that are ready to cook out of the package.

The food item is free of any GMOs, soy, gluten, and synthetic ingredients. Compared to traditional meatballs, the Beyond Meatballs includes 30% less saturated fat and sodium.

Consumers can find the new product in the fresh meat section with a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a package of 12.

Why It's Important: Beyond Meat is capitalizing on the growing momentum for plant-based food as Monday's announcement marks its third new retail product in 2020 alone.

Beyond Meat also highlighted in its press release the most recent SPINS data for the four-week period ending Aug. 9 that shows it holds the title of the number selling brand in the fresh plant-based meat category.

What's Next: To help launch Beyond Meat's new product, the company is hosting a one-day-only pop-up shop in Los Angeles and New York City. Consumers can visit (reservations required) the store for a free sandwich or serving of spaghetti with its meatballs.

Beyond Meat's stock was up 6% at time of publication.

News

