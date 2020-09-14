Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Does Kroger's Debt Look Like?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 8:06am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) increased by 6.88% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Kroger has.

Kroger's Debt

According to the Kroger’s most recent financial statement as reported on June 26, 2020, total debt is at $13.47 billion, with $12.38 billion in long-term debt and $1.09 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $2.73 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $10.74 billion.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Kroger has $46.94 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.29. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KR)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Kroger
Kroger: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
5 Stocks To Watch For September 11, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For September 11, 2020
Earnings Outlook for Kroger
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com