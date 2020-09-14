What Does Kroger's Debt Look Like?

Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) increased by 6.88% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Kroger has.

Kroger's Debt

According to the Kroger’s most recent financial statement as reported on June 26, 2020, total debt is at $13.47 billion, with $12.38 billion in long-term debt and $1.09 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $2.73 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $10.74 billion.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Kroger has $46.94 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.29. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.