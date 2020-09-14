Market Overview

56 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 5:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares gained 32.9% to close at $64.19. Nano X Imaging recently announced it has signed an agreement with SPI Medical for the deployment of 630 Nanox.ARC units in Mexico.
  • Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) shares jumped 27.8% to close at $19.24 on Friday.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) climbed 27.2% to close at $33.15 after the company swung to a profit during the fourth quarter.
  • Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares gained 21.6% to close at $6.25. Natural Health Trends released quarterly results last month.
  • Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares surged 19% to close at $8.78 after the company reported a mutual agreement with Wilhelm KT Zours and Deutsche Balaton on key elements of mediation deal.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares climbed 18.6% to close at $3.32 on Friday after gaining 13% on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics released quarterly results last month.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 18% to close at $13.71. Co-Diagnostics, last week, entered into an agreement with Arches Research to expand its coronavirus testing services.
  • Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) rose 17.7% to close at $38.27.
  • DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) gained 17% to close at $24.68. DiamondPeak, last month, announced it will acquire Lordstown, an electric pickup truck company for the commercial fleet market.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares climbed 16.6% to close at $112.57. Daqo New Energy, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) gained 16.4% to close at $16.47 after reporting favorable decision in earnout arbitration.
  • ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) surged 15.6% to close at $3.27. ProPhase Labs reported Q2 results last month.
  • ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 13.5% to close at $2.44. ClearOne, later during August, filed for $10 million mixed shelf offering.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) gained 12.9% to close at $28.44 after reporting upbeat results for its second quarter.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) climbed 11.4% to close at $13.60. Wave Life Sciences reported downbeat quarterly results last month.
  • Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE: SACH) shares jumped 11.1% to close at $3.80. Sachem Capital recently announced closing of public offering of $13 million of 7.75% notes.
  • Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) rose 10.8% to close at $13.00.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares climbed 10.2% to close at $5.31 after the company reported the upsize and pricing of a $75 million underwritten public offering.
  • Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) rose 9.9% to close at $3.79 after the company announced sales of GeneType for Breast Cancer Risk Assessment have commenced on an online health platform.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) climbed 9.4% to close at $66.36 after Stifel upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $100 price target.
  • Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) rose 9.2% to close at $13.29. Adtalem reported the purchase of Walden University from Laureate Education for $1.48 billion in cash
  • Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) climbed 8.8% to close at $136.85 following press release highlighting Phase 2a trial for Ziritaxestat in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis met primary endpoint.
  • Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) gained 8.5% to close at $3.32. Wilhelmina released quarterly results last month.
  • Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) climbed 8.2% to close at $3.03 after reporting a $2 million securities purchase deal.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) climbed 7.9% to close at $6.40. Southeastern Asset Management reported a 15.8% stake in Eastman Kodak.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares gained 7.8% to close at $11.31. OraSure Technologies, last week, disclosed that its ORAcollect RNA device was included in the FDA Emergency Use Authorization granted to MiraDx for SARS-CoV-2 test.
  • TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) shares rose 7.7% to close at $4.18.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) gained 6.8% to close at $0.1585 after reporting Q2 results.
  • MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) rose 6.1% to close at $2.96. MEI Pharma recently reported a wider loss for FY20.
  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares gained 5.4% to close at $2.35 after swinging to a profit in the fourth quarter.

 

Losers

  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) tumbled 25.8% to close at $ 2.33 on Friday after LAVVAN filed an $881 million lawsuit against the company for patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) dropped 22.8% to close at $ 2.10 on Friday after the company's CEO sold 122,500 shares at an average price of $3.26.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares fell 18.8% to close at $2.88.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares declined 17.2% to close at $1.88. Corbus Pharmaceuticals recently announced topline results from its RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 study of Lenabasum which showed no significant differences in the primary and secondary endpoints.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 15% to close at $4.30. Adams Pharma highlighted presentation of post-hoc data analysis for GOCOVRI in Parkinson's disease patients with Dyskinesia at the 2020 Movement Disorder Society Virtual Congress.
  • New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) dropped 14.9% to close at $31.75.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) declined 14.5% to close at $32.13, continuing to dip following a Thursday short report from Hindenburg Research.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) shares fell 14.1% to close at $4.83 after various analysts downgraded the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 76% on Thursday after reporting topline results from EMERGE Phase 3 trial of STS101 for acute treatment of migraine.
  • Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) dipped 13.8% to close at $1.62 after the company priced its 3.29 million share common stock offering at $1.70 per share.
  • Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares fell 13.6% to close at $3.11 after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,725,000 units of securities at $4.50 per unit.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) dipped 13.5% to close at $6.45. WISeKey and Arago, last week, announced a unique AI Based risk management approach to build a 'fully secured ecosystem' for managing coronavirus pandemic.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) dropped 13.2% to close at $1.97. DPW, last week, highlighted construction progress on luxury hotel in Tribeca.
  • Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRL) fell 13.1% to close at $8.09 after the company announced a common stock offering of approximately 4.366 million shares priced at $8.20 per share and also reported a 436,000 buyback plan.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 12.6% to close at $65.15. Overstock.com shares gained 8% on Thursday after the company's tZERO subsidiary received Financial Industry Regulatory Authority approval to launch tZERO Markets.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLV) shares declined 11.7% to close at $17.75. Roth Capital, recently, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $27 per share.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dropped 11.6% to close at $1.98.
  • Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) fell 11.6% to close at $9.16. Lifetime Brands, last month, posted upbeat Q2 results.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares declined 11.5% to close at $38.51.
  • Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) fell 11.1% to close at $3.36. Berry, last month, reported a decline in quarterly earnings.
  • Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) fell 10.9% to close at $9.91 after the company reported pricing of securities offering.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares declined 10.9% to close at $27.65 after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 11,666,667 shares at $30.00 per share.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 10.8% to close at $0.4709 after surging around 28% on Thursday. The company yesterday tweeted '$NOVN is assessing in vitro the ability of our proprietary NITRICIL technology to inhibit the replication mechanism of #SARS-COV-2. #COVID19.'
  • Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) declined 10.6% to close at $11.53. Fiesta Restaurant, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) fell 8.9% to close at $2.55 after dropping around 20% on Thursday. Superconductor Technologies’ 1-for-10 reverse stock split came into effect yesterday.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 8.3% to close at $16.53. Dave & Buster's reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The chain also declined to issue forecast for fiscal 2020.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dropped 4.8% to close at $0.4500 after the company announced a 158.4 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.

Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

