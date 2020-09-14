What Elon Musk Thinks Of Bill Gates' Knowledge About Electric Vehicles

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend that Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is clueless about electric trucks.

What Happened: Musk was responding to a Twitter user who asked him his opinion about a blog that Gates wrote late last month, where he stated that electrification isn’t an option for heavy, long-haul vehicles.

He has no clue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2020

Gates had advocated biofuels and electrofuels for trucks in his blog and said heavy batteries make battery-run trucks impractical.

Why It Matters: The former Microsoft CEO didn't mentioned Musk or Tesla in his post, instead talking about QuantumScape, a company backed by him and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY).

On the other hand, Gates named other legacy and debutant firms such as General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Rivian, and Bollinger as lead players manufacturing electric trucks.

Musk on an earlier occasion described his conversations with Gates as “underwhelming.”

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 0.4% higher at $372.72 on Friday and gained 0.28% in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy: Thomas Hawk via Flickr