Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney's 'Mulan' Underwhelms On Chinese Debut
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2020 11:19pm   Comments
Share:
Disney's 'Mulan' Underwhelms On Chinese Debut

Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) Mulan is struggling at the box office in China and managed to scour amid calls for a boycott and a string of poor reviews, CNBC reported Sunday.

What Happened: At the end of the three-day weekend in China, the Liu Yifei starrer bagged just over $23 million, lower than the $30 million AT&T Inc (NYSE: T)-owned studio Warner Bros Studio’s “Tenet” “raked in its opening weekend a week earlier, according to CNBC.

Local war epic "The Eight Hundred" bagged $83 million during its debut weekend last month.

While 91% of cinemas were reportedly open in China over the three-day weekend, the seating was capped at 50% at the majority of the theaters.

“China was supposed to be the savior for this film, now it will rest on the success of premium video on-demand on Disney+,” Jeff Bock senior analyst at Exhibitor Relations, a market intelligence firm, told CNBC.

Why It Matters: Disney hasn't released data on online sales of Mulan. More details are expected in its quarterly earnings report in November, CNBC noted.

Mulan drove a 193% spike in Disney+ in-app spending at the beginning of the month, according to TechCrunch.

The film is facing a boycott over China’s poor treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region. Parts of the film were reportedly shot in the region.

The blockbuster is priced steeply on Disney’s subscription video on demand platform at $29.99, which is on top of the $6.99 per month subscription.

Price Action: Disney shares closed 1.1% lower at $131.75 on Friday.

Photo courtesy: The Walt Disney Company

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Cramer Advises Viewers On Applied Materials, Blackstone And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Amazon, Crocs, GM, Microsoft And More
As NFL Plays On During Coronavirus Pandemic, Strong Ad Rates Put Broadcasters In Spotlight
What Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Thinks About Disney+
Tesla, Apple Bounce Back After Three-Day Slide As Market Has Sunnier Disposition
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Deutsche Bank's Disney Call
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China CNBC Disney+News Retail Sales Events Global Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com