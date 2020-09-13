5 Things You May Not Know About Apple Heading Into This Week's Event

As Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) gears up for its September 15 event, fans of the iDevice company can expect a spotlight on the Apple Watch Series 6; new iPads; and the rumored Apple One subscription bundle.

Those eager to learn more about the iPhone 12 — patience. There's another event scheduled for October (h/t Bloomberg News).

Until then, here are some fun — or rather frustrating — facts about your Tim Cook-led tech giant:

Cash To The Core

Apple currently has $193.817 billion cash on hand, per the Cupertino-based company's fiscal third-quarter earnings report. That's up from its fiscal second quarter of 2020, when the company reported a $192.8 billion cash pile — enough to give everyone in the U.S. $500 each with more to spare.

AAPL Market Cap > These GDPs

With a market cap that currently hovers just below $2 trillion, Apple exceeds the GDP figures of some major nations, including Mexico, Indonesia, The Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Switzerland. (Just 14 countries have annual GDP figures greater than Apple's market cap).

Dwarfing Most Stock Exchanges

Apple surpasses all of the top 72 stock exchanges in the world (by market cap), with the exception of 11: NYSE; Nasdaq; Shanghai Stock Exchange; Japan Exchange Group; Hong Kong Exchanges; Shenzhen Stock Exchange; Euronext; LSE Group; Saudi Stock Exchange; TMX Group and Deutsche Boerse AG.

iDebt

Apple's market cap exceeds the the federal budget deficit for fiscal 2019 by about $916 billion. But for fiscal 2020, the U.S. government has a year-to-date deficit of about $2.8 trillion, according to the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

Compared To The World's Richest People

If you add up the net worths of the world's billionaires — with Jeff Bezos at the top with $183.8 billion — you'd equal Apple's market cap.

Tuesday's virtual event will stream on Apple's website starting at 1pm ET.