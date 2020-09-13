Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang's General Motors Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2020 2:12pm   Comments
Share:

Tony Zhang recommended a long position in General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) this past Friday on CNBC's "Options Action". He wants to take a look past the noise regarding the Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) and focus on General Motors' investments for the future. He doesn't see rumors about Nikola Corporation as the long term negative for GM's business.

The stock has underperformed the market for multiple years, but it recently broke out its resistance level at $30, said Zhang. After the break out GM dropped back to $30 and the fact it held this level Zhang finds attractive for a long opportunity.

He wants to exploit high implied volatility in the name and sell the October $30 put for $1.55. The trade breaks even at $28.45 or 6.6% below the closing price on Friday.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Amazon, Crocs, GM, Microsoft And More
Munster Says Tesla Is Worth $500B-Plus In The Long Run
Tesla Analyst: After S&P Snub, All Eyes Are On EV Maker's Battery Day
Hercules - The Story Of A New EV Contender
European Companies Look To Catch Up In The EV Race
Nikola Short Sellers Pocket $51M On Hindenburg Sell-Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangNews Guidance Options Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com