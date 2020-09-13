IPO Outlook For The Week: Snowflake and Amwell Lead Busy 12 IPO Lineup

Benzinga took a look at high profile IPOs coming in the second half of 2020. Six of those 13 companies could price the week of September 14. Here is a look at the 12 companies expected to go public.

Amwell: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) backed Amwell (NYSE: AMWL) plans to sell 35 million shares in a range of $14 to $16. Amwell is a leading telehealth company that is a rival to Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), a company who has seen its stock rise more than 130% in 2020. As part of the $100 million investment from Google, Amwell will switch its services to Google Cloud from rival Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amwell reported a 777% increase in revenue in the first half of 2020 to $122 million.

Broadstone Net Lease: As of June 30, Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) had 632 properties in 41 states valued at more than $4 billion. The portfolio covers 168 brands across 54 industries. Industrial represents 44% of the portfolio. The top ten brands account for 18.8% of the portfolio, with none representing more than 2.5%. As of June 30, the portfolio was 99.6% leased. The REIT is planning on selling 33.5 million shares at a price point of $17 to $19.

Dyne Therapeutics: Pre-clinical Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DYN) is targeting muscle diseases like DMD. The company uses its proprietary FORCE platform and plans to file drug trial applications starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. Dyne is seeking to sell 10.3 million shares in a range of $16 to $18.

JFrog: JFrog LTD (NASDQ: FROG) plans on selling 11.6 million shares in arrange of $33 to $37. The company calls itself a liquid software company and provides end-to-end continuous software release management. JFrog’s customer base of 5,800 customers includes 75% of the Fortune 100. JFrog reported revenue of $104.7 million in 2019, a 65% year over year increase.

Metacrine Inc.: Early stage biotechnology company Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) is seeking to sell 6.5 million shares in arrange of $12 to $14. The company is targeting liver and gastrointestinal diseases and recently had its MET409 fast tracked by the FDA for NASH. The company has raised $125 million to date.

Outset Medical: To help with the high costs and infrastructure of kidney dialysis, Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) created Tablo. In March 2020, Tablo was approved by the FDA for use in home, after previous approvals to use the technology in hospitals and clinics. Outset Medical is in the early stages of commercialization. Revenue was $18.9 million for the first six months of 2020, beating all of 2019, which saw $15.1 million in revenue. The company believes the home market size is worth $8.9 billion. Outset will sell 7.6 million shares at a price range of $22 to $24.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc: Counting customers like Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX), Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD), and Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO), Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is the largest producer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. The company’s products in food service, food merchandising, and beverage merchandising are used more than 5 billion times a week in the U.S. Pactiv is seeking to sell 41 million shares at a range of $18 to $21.

Snowflake: Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) are both listed in the Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) filing as competitors and platform providers. Snowflake helps mobilize the world’s data. Snowflake is seeking to sell 28 million shares at a range of $75 to $85. Snowflake saw second quarter revenue up 121% to $133 million. The company has over 3,100 customers, with 56 reaching the $1 million revenue mark. Snowflake would raise $2.7 billion at the high end and be valued at more than $20 billion. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) and Salesforce Ventures LLC (NYSE: CRM) both pledged to invest $250 million each into the data company.

StepStone Group: With offices in thirteen countries across 5 continents, StepStone Group Inc (NASDAQ: STEP) has “global scale with local teams.” The private market investment firm is seeking to sell 17.5 million shares at a price range of $15 to $17. The company had $292 billion in assets under management and assets under advisement as of June 30. Revenue was $447 million in fiscal year 2020.

Sumo Logic: The pioneer of Continuous Intelligence, Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ: SUMO) is selling 14.8 million shares at a price range of $17 to $21. Sumo Logic provides real-time analytics and insights to customers and processes 1.6 quadrillion events a day. Revenue grew 50% year over year in fiscal 2020 hitting $155.1 million. First quarter revenue of $47.2 million was an increase of 45%.

Unity Software: Unity Software (NYSE: U) is a rival to Epic Games, a Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) holding. Unity’s gaming platform is used by more than 50% of mobile, PC and console games and also used by movie studios. Unity is planning to sell 25 million shares at a range of $34 to $42. Unity saw revenue hit $541.8 million in fiscal 2019. First half 2020 revenue was $351.3 million. Rival Epic is valued at $17.2 billion and had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2019.

Vitru Limited: Vitru Limited (NASDAQ: VTRU) is the leading pure distance learning education company in postsecondary digital education in Brazil. The company had over 287,000 students as of June 30, a year over year increase of 18%. The company believes its addressable market is 31.4 million students. Vitru will sell 11.2 million shares at price range of $22 to $24.