Why Cemex's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2020 3:13pm   Comments
Cemex (NYSE: CX) shares were trading higher Friday after ScotiaBank Maintained a Sector Perform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $3.70 to $4.20 per share.

Cemex is the largest ready-mix concrete company and one of the largest aggregates companies in the world.

In 2019, the company sold roughly 63 million tons of cement, 50 million cubic meters of ready-mix and 135 million tons of aggregates. 

Cemex shares were trading up 8% to $3.78 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.37 and a 52-week low of $1.55.

