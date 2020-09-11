Why Cemex's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Cemex (NYSE: CX) shares were trading higher Friday after ScotiaBank Maintained a Sector Perform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $3.70 to $4.20 per share.

Cemex is the largest ready-mix concrete company and one of the largest aggregates companies in the world.

In 2019, the company sold roughly 63 million tons of cement, 50 million cubic meters of ready-mix and 135 million tons of aggregates.

Cemex shares were trading up 8% to $3.78 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.37 and a 52-week low of $1.55.