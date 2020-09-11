Why Vroom's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) shares are trading lower on Friday after the company priced its 10.8-million-share common stock offering at $54.50 per share.

Vroom is an e-commerce platform used for the buying, selling and trading of new and used cars in the United States.

Vroom shares were trading down 8.07% at $51.76 at last check Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $38.46.