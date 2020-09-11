Market Overview

Why Thermo Fisher Scientific's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2020 3:03pm   Comments
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares were trading higher on Friday after multiple firms maintained their bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (22% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (15%); life science solutions (27%); and lab products and services (42%).

Thermo Fisher Scientific shares were trading up 3.2% at $433.12 at last check Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $441.96 and a 52-week low of $250.21.

