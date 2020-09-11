Market Overview

Why Expedia's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2020
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares were trading lower on Friday after UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Expedia Group is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (70% of total 2019 sales), air tickets (7%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (14%), and advertising revenue (9%).

Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, Egencia, and Vrbo.

It has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Expedia Group shares were trading down 3.96% at $93.39 at last check Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $139.88 and a 52-week low of $40.76.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

