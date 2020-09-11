Why Expedia's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares were trading lower on Friday after UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Expedia Group is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (70% of total 2019 sales), air tickets (7%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (14%), and advertising revenue (9%).

Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, Egencia, and Vrbo.

It has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Expedia Group shares were trading down 3.96% at $93.39 at last check Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $139.88 and a 52-week low of $40.76.

