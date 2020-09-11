41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares surged 28.4% to $3.595 after gaining 13% on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics released quarterly results last month.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares rose 22% to $58.79. Nano X Imaging recently announced it has signed an agreement with SPI Medical for the deployment of 630 Nanox.ARC units in Mexico.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) climbed 20.2% to $0.1785 after reporting Q2 results.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares jumped 19.7% to $8.83 after the company reported a mutual agreement with Wilhelm KT Zours and Deutsche Balaton on key elements of mediation deal.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) gained 19.2% to $2.5620. ClearOne, later during August, filed for $10 million mixed shelf offering.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) surged 15.7% to $30.16 after the company swung to a profit during the fourth quarter.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) climbed 15.3% to $14.03. Adtalem reported the purchase of Walden University from Laureate Education for $1.48 billion in cash
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 14% to $28.70 after reporting upbeat results for its second quarter.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) gained 13.5% to $36.91.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares rose 13.2% to $109.26. Daqo New Energy, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) gained 12.8% to $13.23.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) jumped 12.7% to $3.4471. Wilhelmina released quarterly results last month.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) rose 11.8% to $ 3.12. MEI Pharma recently reported a wider loss for FY20.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 11.7% to $67.78 after Stifel upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $100 price target.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares surged 10.9% to $11.64. • OraSure Technologies, last week, disclosed that its ORAcollect RNA device was included in the FDA Emergency Use Authorization granted to MiraDx for SARS-CoV-2 test.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) rose 9.2% to $137.37 following press release highlighting Phase 2a trial for Ziritaxestat in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis met primary endpoint.
- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) shares gained 7.6% to $4.1750.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 7.5% to $3.7103 after the company announced sales of GeneType for Breast Cancer Risk Assessment have commenced on an online health platform.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) gained 6.4% to $2.98 after reporting a $2 million securities purchase deal.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) jumped 6.4% to $9.29 after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $13 per share.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) climbed 6.2% to $6.30. Southeastern Asset Management reported a 15.8% stake in Eastman Kodak.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares rose 5.6% to $5.09 after the company reported the upsize and pricing of a $75 million underwritten public offering.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares rose 3.9% to $2.3163 after swinging to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 3.2% to $59.19 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 20.8% to $2.1535 after the company's CEO sold 122,500 shares at an average price of $3.26.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dropped 20.2% to $2.5050 after LAVVAN filed an $881 million lawsuit against the company for patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares declined 14.6% to $3.03.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) dipped 14.6% to $2.39 after dropping around 20% on Thursday. Superconductor Technologies’ 1-for-10 reverse stock split came into effect yesterday.
- New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) fell 14.5% to $31.89.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) shares fell 13.7% to $4.85 after various analysts downgraded the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 76% on Thursday after reporting topline results from EMERGE Phase 3 trial of STS101 for acute treatment of migraine.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) dipped 13.6% to $32.47, continuing to dip following a Thursday short report from Hindenburg Research.
- Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRL) fell 12.8% to $8.11 after the company announced a common stock offering of approximately 4.366 million shares priced at $8.20 per share and also reported a 436,000 buyback plan.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 12.1% to $0.4643 after surging around 28% on Thursday. The company yesterday tweeted '$NOVN is assessing in vitro the ability of our proprietary NITRICIL technology to inhibit the replication mechanism of #SARS-COV-2. #COVID19.'
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares declined 11.9% to $2.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals recently announced topline results from its RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 study of Lenabasum which showed no significant differences in the primary and secondary endpoints.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) fell 10% to $10.02 after the company reported pricing of securities offering.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) dipped 9.6% to $1.70 after the company priced its 3.29 million share common stock offering at $1.70 per share.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) fell 9.5% to $11.68. Fiesta Restaurant, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 9.2% to $16.36. Dave & Buster's reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The chain also declined to issue forecast for fiscal 2020.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 7.9% to $68.65. Overstock.com shares gained 8% on Thursday after the company's tZERO subsidiary received Financial Industry Regulatory Authority approval to launch tZERO Markets.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dropped 3% to $0.4588 after the company announced a 158.4 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas