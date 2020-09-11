Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 23 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Oracle (NYSE: ORCL).

(NYSE: ORCL). Schmitt Industries was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 16.07% to reach its new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares broke to $61.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.99%.

(NYSE: ORCL) shares broke to $61.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.99%. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares were up 0.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $710.00.

(NYSE: SHW) shares were up 0.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $710.00. Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.47 with a daily change of up 3.12%.

(NYSE: WIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.47 with a daily change of up 3.12%. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $116.89 with a daily change of up 1.3%.

(NASDAQ: TXG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $116.89 with a daily change of up 1.3%. Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.29.

(NYSE: GGG) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.29. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.09. The stock traded up 2.54% on the session.

(NYSE: FVRR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.09. The stock traded up 2.54% on the session. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.11 on Friday morning, moving up 4.35%.

(NYSE: INSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.11 on Friday morning, moving up 4.35%. Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares hit $96.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.54%.

(NYSE: IBP) shares hit $96.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.54%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares were up 3.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.15 for a change of up 3.94%.

(NASDAQ: RYTM) shares were up 3.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.15 for a change of up 3.94%. Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares were down 4.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.54 for a change of down 4.91%.

(NYSE: TUP) shares were down 4.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.54 for a change of down 4.91%. Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.63. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.63. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session. DiamondPeak Hldgs (NASDAQ: DPHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.49. The stock was up 11.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ: DPHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.49. The stock was up 11.38% for the day. Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares were up 3.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.04.

(NYSE: PACK) shares were up 3.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.04. PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares broke to $42.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.

(NYSE: PAR) shares broke to $42.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%. Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.92 on Friday morning, moving up 3.17%.

(NASDAQ: GMHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.92 on Friday morning, moving up 3.17%. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.40. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ: HIBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.40. The stock was up 1.04% for the day. GX Acquisition (NASDAQ: GXGX) shares were up 0.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.85.

(NASDAQ: GXGX) shares were up 0.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.85. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.36. The stock traded up 3.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.36. The stock traded up 3.61% on the session. Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.59 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.27%.

(NASDAQ: OESX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.59 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.27%. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.50 on Friday morning, moving up 14.66%.

(NASDAQ: AMRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.50 on Friday morning, moving up 14.66%. Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.54. The stock traded up 16.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CKPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.54. The stock traded up 16.07% on the session. Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ: ISSC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.08. Shares traded up 0.88%.

(NASDAQ: ISSC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.08. Shares traded up 0.88%. Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.35. The stock was up 5.64% for the day.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!