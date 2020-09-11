Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
During Friday's morning session, 23 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Oracle (NYSE: ORCL).
- Schmitt Industries was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 16.07% to reach its new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares broke to $61.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.99%.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares were up 0.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $710.00.
- Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.47 with a daily change of up 3.12%.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $116.89 with a daily change of up 1.3%.
- Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.29.
- Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.09. The stock traded up 2.54% on the session.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.11 on Friday morning, moving up 4.35%.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares hit $96.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.54%.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares were up 3.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.15 for a change of up 3.94%.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares were down 4.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.54 for a change of down 4.91%.
- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.63. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
- DiamondPeak Hldgs (NASDAQ: DPHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.49. The stock was up 11.38% for the day.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares were up 3.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.04.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares broke to $42.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.
- Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.92 on Friday morning, moving up 3.17%.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.40. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- GX Acquisition (NASDAQ: GXGX) shares were up 0.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.85.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.36. The stock traded up 3.61% on the session.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.59 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.27%.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.50 on Friday morning, moving up 14.66%.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.54. The stock traded up 16.07% on the session.
- Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ: ISSC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.08. Shares traded up 0.88%.
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.35. The stock was up 5.64% for the day.
