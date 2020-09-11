Market Overview

Why Genetic Technologies Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2020 10:46am   Comments
Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: GENE) shares were trading higher on Friday after the company announced sales of the GeneType for Breast Cancer Risk Assessment have commenced on an online health platform.

Genetic Technologies is an Australia-based molecular diagnostics company which offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women's health.

The company has developed BREVAGenplus, which is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also provides genetic testing services including medical testing, animal testing, forensic testing, and plant testing. 

Genetic Technologies shares were trading up 6.09% to $3.66 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.30 and a 52-week low of $1.41.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

