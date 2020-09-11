Why Genetic Technologies Is Trading Higher Today

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: GENE) shares were trading higher on Friday after the company announced sales of the GeneType for Breast Cancer Risk Assessment have commenced on an online health platform.

Genetic Technologies is an Australia-based molecular diagnostics company which offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women's health.

The company has developed BREVAGenplus, which is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also provides genetic testing services including medical testing, animal testing, forensic testing, and plant testing.

Genetic Technologies shares were trading up 6.09% to $3.66 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.30 and a 52-week low of $1.41.