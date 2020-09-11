Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Photronics Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2020 10:42am   Comments
Share:

Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares were trading higher Friday after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $13 per share.

Photronics is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing photomasks. The photomasks are photographic quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. They are used as a component in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat-panel displays. 

Photronics shares were trading up 6.99% to $9.34 during the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.75 and a 52-week low of $8.31.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLAB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2020
Photronics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2020
Earnings Outlook For Photronics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com