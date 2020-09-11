Why Photronics Is Trading Higher Today

Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares were trading higher Friday after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $13 per share.

Photronics is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing photomasks. The photomasks are photographic quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. They are used as a component in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat-panel displays.

Photronics shares were trading up 6.99% to $9.34 during the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.75 and a 52-week low of $8.31.