Why Evofem Biosciences Is Trading Lower Today

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares were trading lower on Friday after the company's CEO sold 122,500 shares at an average price of $3.26.

Evofem Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health.

Its focus is to advance the quality of life for women by developing solutions such as hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections.

Evofem Biosciences shares were trading down 18.01% at $2.23 during the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.50 and a 52-week low of $2.23.