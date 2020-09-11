Market Overview

Why Muscle Maker's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2020 10:37am   Comments
Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRIL) shares were trading lower on Friday after the company priced its 3.29-million-share common stock offering at $1.70 per share.

Muscle Maker is engaged in the restaurant business. It offers meals such as chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps and flatbread among others. The company also provides salads, protein shakes and fruit smoothies. It generates its revenue primarily from restaurant sales and franchise revenues.

Muscle Maker shares were trading down 7.98% at $1.73 during the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.09 and a 52-week low of $1.42.

