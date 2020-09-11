Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Debt Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2020 9:15am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) rose by 21.69% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Thermo Fisher Scientific has.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Debt

Based on Thermo Fisher Scientific’s financial statement as of July 31, 2020, long-term debt is at $20.64 billion and current debt is at $675.00 million, amounting to $21.31 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $5.82 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $15.49 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Thermo Fisher Scientific’s $61.59 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.35. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Investors Look At Debt?

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMO)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Inovio Analyst Says Thermo Fisher Deal 'One Solid Step' Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Commercialization
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Bracing For A Second Wave: What Investors Should Expect From A Coronavirus Resurgence
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Nike, Netflix And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com