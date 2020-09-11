Market Overview

A Look Into LightPath Technologies's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2020 8:55am   Comments
Over the past three months, shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) fell by 22.37%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt LightPath Technologies has.

LightPath Technologies's Debt

Based on LightPath Technologies’s financial statement as of September 10, 2020, long-term debt is at $4.72 million and current debt is at $1.26 million, amounting to $5.98 million in total debt. Adjusted for $5.39 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $588.80 thousand.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering LightPath Technologies’s $47.57 million in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.13. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets

