28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) rose 27.5% to $4.40 in pre-market trading. Genetic Technologies, last week, regained compliance with Nasdaq stockholders equity requirement.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 19.6% to $7.09 in pre-market trading. Southeastern Asset Management reported a 15.8% stake in Eastman Kodak.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE: IPOB) rose 16.4% to $14.44 in pre-market trading. Property technology startup Opendoor is in advanced discussions with billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya's blank-check company to go public in a deal that could be valued at near $5 billion, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings is in talks with investors to raise fresh equity to fund the merger with Opendoor.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) rose 13.8% to $7.70 in pre-market trading. Fangdd Network Group released quarterly results last month.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 12% to $98.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 10.3% to $27.79 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat results for its second quarter.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares rose 9.9% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after swinging to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares rose 9.7% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Thursday. XpresSpa, later during August, announced a $35.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) rose 8.4% to $136.31 in pre-market trading following press release highlighting Phase 2a trial for Ziritaxestat in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis met primary endpoint.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares rose 7.7% to $104.00 in pre-market trading. Daqo New Energy, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) rose 6.3% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, last month, secured new purchase and marketing agreement with Vantage Outsourcing for DEXYCU.
- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KCAC) rose 6.3% to $19.39 in pre-market trading. Quantumscape, last week, said it will list on the NYSE through merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 6.1% to $98.54 in pre-market trading on continued strength after AstraZeneca recently paused its coronavirus vaccine study.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 5.7% to $0.5580 in pre-market trading after surging around 28% on Thursday. The company yesterday tweeted '$NOVN is assessing in vitro the ability of our proprietary NITRICIL technology to inhibit the replication mechanism of #SARS-COV-2. #COVID19.'
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) rose 5.2% to $65.72 in pre-market trading. Penn National Gaming shares gained over 7% on Thursday after Rosenblatt initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and an $80 price target.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) rose 5.1% to $16.40 in pre-market trading. Grifols recently announced it will acquire the remaining stake in Alkahest for $146 million.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 5.1% to $2.28 in pre-market trading. FuelCell Energy shares dropped more than 17% on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 4.6% to $77.95 in pre-market trading. Overstock.com shares gained 8% on Thursday after the company's tZERO subsidiary received Financial Industry Regulatory Authority approval to launch tZERO Markets.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 3.4% to $59.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter.
Losers
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 10.2% to $2.82 in pre-market trading. LAVVAN issued a press release highlighting it filed a $881 million Federal Suit against Amyris for patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation.
- Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRL) fell 10.1% to $8.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering of approximately 4.366 million shares priced at $8.20 per share and also reported a 436,000 buyback plan.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 10.1% to $5.25 in pre-market trading. Earlier during the week, Bloomberg reported that GTT is nearing a sale of its European assets to Macquarie and 3I Group.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) shares fell 8.4% to $3.61 in pre-market trading. Kubient, last month, priced its upsized 2.5 million unit IPO at $5 per unit.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) shares fell 7.3% to $5.21 in pre-market trading after Credit Suisse and SVB Leerink downgraded the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 76% on Thursday after reporting topline results from EMERGE Phase 3 trial of STS101 for acute treatment of migraine.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 6.6% to $2.11 in pre-market trading. Moxian, earlier during the month, reported a share exchange deal with Btab Group.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares fell 4% to $4.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported the upsize and pricing of a $75 million underwritten public offering.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 3% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences recently highlighted the US commercial launch of Phexxi.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 2.2% to $17.63 in pre-market trading. Dave & Buster's reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The chain also declined to issue forecast for fiscal 2020.
