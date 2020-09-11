61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares jumped 53.8% to close at $6.69 on Thursday after HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $25 price target.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares gained 24.5% to close at $50.42 after Baring Private Equity Asia announced plans to acquire the company for $51.35 per share in cash.
- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) shares climbed 24.5% to close at $8.32. Quhuo reported Q2 results last month.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) climbed 23.8% to close at $5.19.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) climbed 21.1% to close at $5.63.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) gained 20.1% to close at $385.46 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects to reach 20% adjusted operating margin in FY20.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) climbed 18.5% to close at $4.23. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced additional $5 million private placement.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) climbed 15.6% to close at $10.94. Pulse Biosciences, last month, posted a loss for the second quarter.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) surged 15.6% to close at $16.80. Kraton is seeking approval for BIAXAMTM as a self-sterilizing sulfonated polymer.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) rose 14.3% to close at $60.47. IGM Biosciences reported Q2 results last month.
- Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE: CBD) gained 13.9% to close at $13.30.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) shares climbed 13.8% to close at $40.78 after Bloomberg reported that Traton raised its offer price for the company from $35 per share to $43 per share.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares rose 13.7% to close at $11.62. Co-Diagnostics recently entered into an agreement with Arches Research to expand its coronavirus testing services.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) gained 13.4% to close at $2.80. Checkpoint Therapeutics released quarterly results last month.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 12.9% to close at $3.95 after the company issued an update on clinical trial of CPI-006 for patients with coronavirus.
- Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) surged 12.2% to close at $22.59 after the company announced a secondary offering of approximately 11.8 million shares at $18.50 per share.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) gained 12.1% to close at $31.41.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) surged 12% to close at $3.54. Agile Therapeutics, last month, reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- SelectQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLQT) shares gained 11.4% to close at $22.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) climbed 11.1% to close at $35.34. Chardan Capital maintained Forte Biosciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $45 to $60.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) rose 10.2% to close at $8.29. Kaleyra launched verified calls services for Google.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 9.8% to close at $1.35 after the company reported an exclusive license deal with Jeil Pharma for rights to commercialize Triferic in South Korea.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) climbed 8.6% to close at $0.38. Jaguar Health recently announced the launch of mental health Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 8.2% to close at $3.95.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares gained 8.1% to close at $74.50 as the company reported that its tZERO was approved to launch retail broker-dealer subsidiary.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) climbed 7.7% to close at $62.46 after Rosenblatt initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and an $80 price target.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) gained 7.5% to close at $18.59. LMP Automotive, last week, reported that it acquired 2 automotive dealerships in the Southeast.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) rose 7.2% to close at $16.00 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 6.8% to close at $7.25 after the company and Te Arai BioPharma announced the launch of Nasocyn nasal care and Oracyn oral care products in Australia.
- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) climbed 6.5% to close at $84.20 after reporting results for the second quarter. B of A Securities raised the price target on the stock from $95 to $100.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) climbed 6.3% to close at $51.37 after reporting strong Q2 results. Needham maintained Verint with a Buy and raised the price target from $53 to $64.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) gained 6.1% to close at $0.1875 after declining around 5% on Wednesday. CBL & Associates Properties, last month, entered into a restructuring support agreement with noteholders to strengthen its capital structures.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) rose 5.7% to close at $1.66 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) rose 5.6% to close at $21.10 after climbing more than 12% on Wednesday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) shares tumbled 75.9% to close at $5.62 on Thursday after reporting topline results from EMERGE Phase 3 trial of STS101 for acute treatment of migraine. The data did not show statistically significant differences between either dosage strength and placebo.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) declined 23.4% to close at $2.19 after jumping over 21% on Wednesday. Precipio reported quarterly results last month.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) fell 23.3% to close at $1.88.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) dipped 21.3% to close at $11.66 after the company launched $150 million tack-on senior notes offering.
- Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares declined 19.5% to close at $2.80. Superconductor Technologies’ 1-for-10 reverse stock split came into effect today.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) dropped 18.8% to close at $3.29. 500.com yesterday reported resumption of operations in Sweden.
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 17.9% to close at $3.59 after the company reported results for the first quarter.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 17.5% to close at $2.17 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) fell 16.4% to close at $11.00. Sutro Biopharma announced updated interim Phase 1 safety and preliminary efficacy data for STRO-002 in ovarian cancer, showing an overall response rate of 24% in 33 evaluable patients with post-baseline scans, with durability of 44% of patients on treatment for 16 weeks or greater and 12% of patients on treatment for 1 year or greater.
- Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) declined 16% to close at $11.09 after the company priced its 10 million share common stock offering at $11 per share.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NYSE: IEA) shares declined 15.7% to close at $4.90. Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 15.2% to close at $6.23. GameStop reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales also missed estimates.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) dipped 14.5% to close at $4.85. MICT, last week, filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares declined 13.3% to close at $1.82 as oil prices declined following a build in US crude inventories for the week ended September 4th.
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) fell 13.1% to close at $11.12 after reporting an 8 million share common stock offering.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) dropped 12.6% to close at $38.49. SpringWorks Therapeutics released quarterly results last month.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) fell 12.4% to close at $1.97. Yunji reported Q2 results later during August.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 11.3% to close at $37.57 after short-seller Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the stock.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) fell 11.3% to close at $7.96. X4 Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced publication of mavorixafor Phase 2 clinical data for the treatment of WHIM syndrome in 'blood.'
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) fell 10.6% to close at $27.67. Canadian Solar reported a proposed offering of US$200 million convertible senior notes.
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) fell 9.9% to close at $34.38.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) fell 9.5% to close at $30.55. Miami Herald reported that 'Miami-Dade school board voted to cut ties with K12 online learning platform.'
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) shares dropped 9.5% to close at $3.24.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) shares dropped 9.1% to close at $83.16 despite the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong sales forecast.
- Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) fell 5% to close at $4.82 after the company announced a $60 million common stock offering.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) fell 4.8% to close at $50.66. Yum China generated $2.2 billion in its initial public offering by issuing 41.9 million shares in Hong Kong at approximately $53.16, according to Bloomberg.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 3.3% to close at $0.4149. Avinger, last month, priced its 11.06 million share public offering of common stock at $0.47 per share.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas