Monica Lewinsky Can't Decide On A Car To Buy, And Elon Musk Has The Answer

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk gave activist and fashion designer Monica Lewinsky some advice on choosing a car Thursday, when she appeared undecided on whether to opt for an electric vehicle or a traditional gasoline one.

What Happened: Lewinsky, appeared to be torn between buying a Tesla and a Subaru made by a unit of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM). Elon Musk came to her rescue and made her an irresistible offer on Twitter, urging her to “Try a Tesla.”

so very me.

can’t decide between a subaru or a tesla. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 10, 2020

"You’re welcome to give it back if you decide you prefer a Subaru," the entrepreneur added.

Many other high-profile Twitter users extended advice to Lewinsky, including Mark Gallagher, founder of Status Grand Prix, who said “Better to be electrifying than a fossil.”

Author Jon Ronson pitched in for Subaru saying “Everyone I pass look impressed! I love it. It tells the world that we are sensible and we have a very small amount of style.”

Why It Matters: Lewinsky later revealed that she actually owned a Subaru Outback, which was “worth $1200 in parts by the end of college!” on Twitter.

Electric vehicle sales made up only 2% of all vehicles sold in the United States in 2019, data from the U.S. Department of Energy indicates.

However, states such as New York are making a big push in installing EV infrastructure, in order to promote the use of such vehicles.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.4% higher at $371.34 on Thursday and gained 1.15% to $375.34 in the after-hours session.