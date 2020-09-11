Market Overview

Monica Lewinsky Can't Decide On A Car To Buy, And Elon Musk Has The Answer
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2020 5:43am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)  CEO Elon Musk gave activist and fashion designer Monica Lewinsky some advice on choosing a car Thursday, when she appeared undecided on whether to opt for an electric vehicle or a traditional gasoline one.

What Happened: Lewinsky, appeared to be torn between buying a Tesla and a Subaru made by a unit of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM). Elon Musk came to her rescue and made her an irresistible offer on Twitter, urging her to “Try a Tesla.” 

"You’re welcome to give it back if you decide you prefer a Subaru," the entrepreneur added.

Many other high-profile Twitter users extended advice to Lewinsky, including Mark Gallagher, founder of Status Grand Prix, who said “Better to be electrifying than a fossil.”

Author Jon Ronson pitched in for Subaru saying “Everyone I pass look impressed! I love it. It tells the world that we are sensible and we have a very small amount of style.”

Why It Matters: Lewinsky later revealed that she actually owned a Subaru Outback, which was “worth $1200 in parts by the end of college!” on Twitter.

Electric vehicle sales made up only 2% of all vehicles sold in the United States in 2019, data from the U.S. Department of Energy indicates.

However, states such as New York are making a big push in installing EV infrastructure, in order to promote the use of such vehicles. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.4% higher at $371.34 on Thursday and gained 1.15% to $375.34 in the after-hours session.

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Monica LewinskyNews Events Tech General

