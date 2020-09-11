Starbucks Rolls Out Strawless Lids In US, Canada In Its Crusade Against Plastic

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) said Thursday it was introducing strawless lids at its stores in the United States and Canada in an effort to cut plastic waste.

What Happened: The Seattle-based coffee chain estimates its latest effort will eliminate one billion plastic straws globally per year, Starbucks said in a statement.

“Recyclable, strawless lids for customers across the U.S. and Canada is another step in our journey to reduce our environmental footprint,” Starbucks Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Kobori said.

The new strawless receptacles have been designed and made for drinks such as iced coffee, tea, and espresso and meet the recycling standards of the Association of Plastic Recyclers.

Straws would continue to be available for certain types of drinks, including those that contain whipped cream, unless prohibited by local law, the coffee chain said.

Why It Matters: Starbucks announced a commitment to a resource positive future in January and set for itself a target of reducing 50% of the waste it sends to landfills from its stores and manufacturing activities by 2030.

The chain says its Korean stores were the first to eliminate straws in 2018 and it has also introduced paper straws in select markets such as the United Kingdom and Europe.

The coffee retailer will continue to test and roll out strawless lids and straws made out of alternative materials in other markets in the coming year.

Price Action: Starbucks shares closed 1.14% lower at $84.88 on Thursday and gained 0.2% in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy: Starbucks Corp.