6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours Session
Gainers
- Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares are trading higher after the company announced that its New Drug Application NDA for Epsolay has been accepted for filing by the FDA.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.02, up from $(0.07) year over year, and better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
