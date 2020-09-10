Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2020 4:52pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares are trading higher after the company announced that its New Drug Application NDA for Epsolay has been accepted for filing by the FDA.
  • LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.02, up from $(0.07) year over year, and better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Chewy (NASDAQ: CHWY) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

