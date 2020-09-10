Market Overview

History Repeats Itself At Facebook As It Launches Campus Feature
Mohit Manghnani  
 
September 10, 2020 3:33pm   Comments
History Repeats Itself At Facebook As It Launches Campus Feature

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is rolling out a community-based application in the space they know best: the college campus.

What Happened: Facebook launched Facebook Campus Thursday, a college-only space within the Facebook app dedicated to help students connect with fellow classmates over shared interests, according to the company.

The Campus profile will be different from the native Facebook profile and include details like college email and graduation year, along with other optional details like major, classes, hometown and minor.

The online space has features like a Campus-only News Feed, directory and real-time chat rooms.

Why It's Important: "This year, students across the country are facing new challenges as some campuses shift to partial or full-time remote learning, so it’s more important than ever to find a way to stay connected to college life," Facebook said in a blog post.

It's full circle for Facebook, which began as a social network for college students in 2004.

Benzinga's Take: Success in community-based spaces in the Facebook app would further cement the company's position in targeted digital advertisements, as users with specific interests open new avenues to generate revenue.

FB Price Action: Facebook shares were down 2.12% at $267.92 at the time of publication Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Facebook Campus social media

