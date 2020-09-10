50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares climbed 79.1% to $7.79 after HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $25 price target.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares climbed 24.1% to $50.26 after Baring Private Equity Asia announced plans to acquire the company for $51.35 per share in cash.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) rose 23.2% to $395.66 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects to reach 20% adjusted operating margin in FY20.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) gained 23% to $4.49.
- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) shares surged 22.8% to $8.20. Quhuo reported Q2 results last month.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) gained 20.7% to $11.42. Pulse Biosciences, last month, posted a loss for the second quarter.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares rose 19.2% to $ 82.16 as the company reported that its tZERO was approved to launch retail broker-dealer subsidiary.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) gained 18.7% to $37.75. Chardan Capital maintained Forte Biosciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $45 to $60.
- SelectQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLQT) shares climbed 17% to $23.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) climbed 16.4% to $0.4068. Jaguar Health recently announced the launch of mental health Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) rose 16.1% to $5.40.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) shares gained 15.8% to $41.50 after Bloomberg reported that Traton raised its offer price for the company from $35 per share to $43 per share.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) rose 15.6% to $4.8450.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) gained 14.8% to $8.63. Kaleyra launched verified calls services for Google.
- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) jumped 14.4% to $90.48 after reporting results for the second quarter. B of A Securities raised the price target on the stock from $95 to $100.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 14% to $1.4023 after the company reported an exclusive license deal with Jeil Pharma for rights to commercialize Triferic in South Korea.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) gained 13.8% to $19.69. LMP Automotive, last week, reported that it acquired 2 automotive dealerships in the Southeast.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) surged 13.2% to $4.0414. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced additional $5 million private placement.
- Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE: CBD) rose 12.3% to $13.12.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) rose 11% to $16.55 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) gained 9.6% to $0.1938 after declining around 5% on Wednesday. CBL & Associates Properties, last month, entered into a restructuring support agreement with noteholders to strengthen its capital structures.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) gained 8.2% to $52.28 after reporting strong Q2 results. Needham maintained Verint with a Buy and raised the price target from $53 to $64.
- Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) gained 7.4% to $21.63 after the company announced a secondary offering of approximately 11.8 million shares at $18.50 per share.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) rose 7% to $1.68 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) surged 6.7% to $62.05 after Rosenblatt initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and an $80 price target.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) rose 5.7% to $21.11 after climbing more than 12% on Wednesday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 5.2% to $7.14 after the company and Te Arai BioPharma announced the launch of Nasocyn nasal care and Oracyn oral care products in Australia.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 4.8% to $383.79 on reports the company is planning to expand on its site near Berlin and also that it aims for the 'first completion' of its Texas Gigafactory to be done in May of 2021.
Losers
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) shares dipped 70.2% to $6.95 after reporting topline results from EMERGE Phase 3 trial of STS101 for acute treatment of migraine. The data did not show statistically significant differences between either dosage strength and placebo.
- Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares fell 21.2% to $2.74. Superconductor Technologies’ 1-for-10 reverse stock split came into effect today.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 20.6% to $2.27 after jumping over 21% on Wednesday. Precipio reported quarterly results last month.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) decreased 17.1% to $2.18 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) dropped 16.5% to $11.02 after the company priced its 10 million share common stock offering at $11 per share.
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) fell 15.8% to $10.77 after reporting an 8 million share common stock offering.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) dipped 15.6% to $12.50 after the company launched $150 million tack-on senior notes offering.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) fell 15.4% to $11.13. Sutro Biopharma announced updated interim Phase 1 safety and preliminary efficacy data for STRO-002 in ovarian cancer, showing an overall response rate of 24% in 33 evaluable patients with post-baseline scans, with durability of 44% of patients on treatment for 16 weeks or greater and 12% of patients on treatment for 1 year or greater.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) fell 15% to $3.44. 500.com yesterday reported resumption of operations in Sweden.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) fell 14.8% to $28.78. Miami Herald reported that 'Miami-Dade school board voted to cut ties with K12 online learning platform.'
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) dipped 13.8% to $2.11.
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) dropped 11.2% to $33.88.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) shares declined 11% to $3.1850.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) dropped 10.4% to $27.74. Canadian Solar reported a proposed offering of US$200 million convertible senior notes.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 8.7% to $6.71. GameStop reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales also missed estimates.
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 8.5% to $4.00 after the company reported results for the first quarter.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped 8.4% to $38.80 after short-seller Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the stock.
- Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) fell 8.2% to $4.65 after the company announced a $60 million common stock offering.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) shares fell 6.1% to $85.89 despite the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong sales forecast.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 4.7% to $0.4090. Avinger, last month, priced its 11.06 million share public offering of common stock at $0.47 per share.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) fell 4.3% to $50.93. Yum China generated $2.2 billion in its initial public offering by issuing 41.9 million shares in Hong Kong at approximately $53.16, according to Bloomberg.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) fell 3.4% to $30.79 after the company reported a proposed public offering priced at $350 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares jumped 73% on Wednesday after the company announced the results from its study 402 evaluating Lumateperone 42mg achieved statistically significant results in primary and key secondary endpoints.
