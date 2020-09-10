Market Overview

Amazon Reportedly In Talks For $20B Stake In India's Reliance Retail
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2020 2:18pm   Comments
Amazon Reportedly In Talks For $20B Stake In India's Reliance Retail

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) could take its India ambitions to the next level through a partnership with a local player, according to a new Bloomberg report. 

The Amazon-Reliance Report: The U.S. e-commerce giant is negotiating with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, to buy a $20-billion stake in the business,  Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Ambani's flagship company Reliance Industries Ltd, or RIL. RIL is contemplating offloading as large as a 40% stake in the retail subsidiary, Bloomberg said.

The speculation led to strong buying in RIL shares, which rose 7.1% to a record high at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In late July, there was speculation surrounding Amazon potentially buying a 9.9% stake in RIL's retail arm. 

A Win-Win Partnership: If the deal is consummated, Amazon could gain a strong foothold in the Indian retail market.

The decision to tie-up with RIL is considered a smart move after Amazon's unsuccessful venture in China, where it opted to go solo.

A deal with Reliance would open for Amazon an avenue into brick-and-mortar retail, which is still huge considering the very low penetration of e-commerce in India, Bloomberg said.

Any potential deal could invite antitrust scrutiny due to the market concentration risk stemming from a partnership between the biggest online retailer and India's largest offline retailer, the report said.

Reliance previously sold a $20-billion stake in Jio Platform Ltd, its technology venture, to investors including Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

